Mudslide Closes Pacific Coast Highway Through Malibu

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down Thursday morning as the first of a series of storms moved into Southern California.

At around 10:20 a.m., the city of Malibu confirmed all lanes on PCH, from northern Broad Beach Road to Las Posas, were closed until further notice due to a mudslide and flooding.

Drivers were urged to avoid PCH and use alternate routes.

No one was being allowed to enter northbound at Yerba Buena Road and southbound at Las Posas as a hard closure was in place.

At Broad Breach Road, where a soft closure was in effect, residents with proper identification were being allowed to pass through, officials said.

