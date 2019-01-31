× Suspect in Hancock Park Synagogue Attack Will Face Attempted Murder Charges

A Seattle man accused of trying to run over two Jewish men outside a Hancock Park synagogue last year in what prosecutors deemed a hate-driven attack will now face attempted murder charges, court records show.

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, 32, had been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement, but prosecutors filed an amended complaint Tuesday accusing him of trying to kill Malkvil Gradon and Levi Raichik as they exited Congregation Bais Yehuda in November.

Mohamed was due in a downtown courtroom Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing on the assault charges, but that hearing might be continued because of the modification of the charges, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Richard Ceballos, who is prosecuting the case.

Ceballos said the upgraded charges were a result of further investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, but did not elaborate.

