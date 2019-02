Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 88-year-old woman diagnosed with cancer who is on hospice is the last tenant in the West Hollywood apartment complex she's lived in for more than four decades after new ownership came in with plans to build a luxury building. Her caretaker says county officials have deemed her too ill too move and she hasn't left her residence in months, but now she's in a legal battle with the owners, who want her out.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 31, 2019.