The News Director’s Office: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong with James R. Hansen

Author James R. Hansen is the author of the only official biography on Neil Armstrong, First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong. James’ book has now been adapted into the feature film First Man, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Damien Chazelle.

James Hansen’s book paints a complete picture of one of America’s largest icons. It chronicles Armstrong’s career, as well as some of his lesser known personal struggles, including his strained marriage and loss of his young daughter. He also explains why Armstrong was often described as a “reluctant hero.”

In this episode of the podcast, James drops in the News Director’s Office to discuss these topics and more, including the Apollo 11 mission, the past, present and future of astronautics, and the story behind how he was able to get unprecedented access to the notoriously private Neil Armstrong.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph