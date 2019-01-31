Yolanda Holder, Ultra Marathon Walker, Guinness World Record Holder

Yolanda Holder is a professional Ultra Marathon walker. Ten years ago, for her 50th birthday, Yolanda set out to complete 50 marathons in 50 weeks. Instead of hitting her goal she surpassed it, completing 66 marathons in 52 weeks! Yolanda founded the “Extreme Walk 4 Diabetes” to raise awareness and funds for the American Diabetes Association. Yolanda holds the annual event in partnership with the American Diabetes Association to honor her parents who lost their lives to the disease.

Yolanda founded the “Extreme Walk 4 Diabetes” to raise awareness and funds for the American Diabetes Association. Yolanda holds the annual event in partnership with the American Diabetes Association to honor her parents who lost their lives to the disease and inspire everyone to take care of their health by walking 30 minutes a day every day.

