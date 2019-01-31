Lightning Prompts Closures, Evacuations of Some L.A. County Beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several Los Angeles County beaches have been closed or evacuated due to the threat of lightning as the first of several forecast storms moved through Southern California, officials said.

The first closure -- Zuma Beach in Malibu -- was announced just before 9 a.m.

A short time later, the National Weather Service warned that additional lightning was possible over the next few hours along the beach.

By 9:35 a.m., Santa Monica police announced evacuations at all beach area due to an electrical storm moving through the area. Those on the beach or Santa Monica Pier were urged to head indoors until the storm passed.

As the storm continued to move down the coastline, The Hermosa Beach Pier and surrounding beach areas were shut down around 10 a.m. because of the lightning, according to a news release from the city.

"When Thunder Roars, Stay Indoors," the weather service tweeted.

Additional beach closures are possible "depending on storm activity and direction," according to a statement from the city of Malibu. For now, authorities are monitoring other beaches in Los Angeles County, including Venice, Will Rogers, Malibu, Dockweiler and Manhattan Beach.

With a series of storms forecast to hit the region between Thursday and Monday, authorities are urging people to stay from all beaches until the rain has passed.

Parts of Malibu are under a flash flood watch from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. amid fears of mudslides and debris flows in the Woolsey Fire burn area. The storm is expected to pass through the area late Thursday morning into the early afternoon, according to the city.

Rain rates are expected to peak at a possible 3/4 inches per hour.

The city noted that homes in recently burned areas are especially at risk for flash flooding and debris flows.

“The big concerns of course with the vastly inundated areas as a result of the Woolsey Fire is any mudslides coming down. So everybody who is out there needs to be very wary," Malibu City Councilman Rick Mullen said.

Forecasters also warned motorists to stay off the Pacific Coast Highway, which has been inundated with rockslides and mudflows in the Malibu-area during recent storms, and was again hit by another on Thursday morning.

A stretch of PCH from Broad Beach Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County was shut down from Broad Beach Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County after a mudslide flooded all lanes near Deer Creak Canyon Road.

It was unclear when the highway will be reopened.

The bottom line, according to Mullen: “Don’t go out if you don’t need to.”

At 9am, radar shows moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms entering the west LA metro and all of the #WoolseyFire area. Lightning will occur at beaches. When Thunder Roars, Stay Indoors! #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/i1zlj89DlG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2019