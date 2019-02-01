× 2 Arrested in Texas in Christmas Day Shooting Death of 70-Year-Old Inglewood Woman

A man and woman accused in the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Inglewood woman on Christmas Day were arrested in west Texas on Friday, a week after they were able to evade capture in Arizona, police said.

Donovan Bingaman, 20, and Lizet Martinez, 29, were taken into custody on warrants by authorities in Odessa, Inglewood police said in a brief statement. No further details were available on the circumstances of their arrest.

They were wanted in connection with the Dec. 25 death of Lourdes Padilla, who was shot during a struggle with a female purse-snatcher near the corner of Yukon Avenue and 104th Street, according to investigators.

Padilla was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where she died two days later.

The attacker had escaped the scene in a black, four-door 2019 Toyota Yaris or Scion iA with paper plates and a male getaway driver, police said.

Detectives first public identified the suspects last week, after they were spotted by law enforcement in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The pair was in a white Nissan Versa with paper plates, and although they initially stopped when authorities pulled them over, they soon sped away, officials said.

The suspects led police on a pursuit and were eventually able to escape the area.

Eight days later, they were found and arrested in Odessa. Officials have not said how they were able to locate them.

Investigators have filed the case with prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.