Aliso Viejo Home Organizer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing from Clients: Sheriff

An Aliso Viejo woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of grand theft after stealing items from clients’ homes, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Erin Aaberg, 41, was employed by several clients in Orange County for home organization services.

In April 2018, one victim reported that a diamond bracelet and a gold pendant valued at more than $11,000 were stolen during the time Aaberg worked for her, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim then learned from a Facebook page that Aaberg had been accused by several other clients of stealing items while working for them. The victim alerted the police, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators discovered that Aaberg had sold the gold pendant to a jewelry store in Mission Viejo, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators contacted other clients who posted about Aaberg on the Facebook page.

One victim said that a ring went missing in 2017, during the time the suspect was working for the victim. Aaberg later returned the ring believing there would be reward money, the sheriff’s department said.

A third victim noticed several gift cards missing and saw Aaberg allegedly taking them on surveillance footage. He confronted the suspect, who returned the gift cards.

Neither clients reported the thefts to authorities.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Aaberg was being held at the Orange County Jail on a $20,000 bail. She was expected to be arraigned Friday.

Anyone with information can contact investigator Marshall at 949-206-6191 or email kvmarshall@ocsd.org.