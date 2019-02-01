Investigation Into Check Forgery Suspect Finds Assault Rifle Manufacturing Gear, Counterfeit Cash, Credit Card Scanner in Newbury Park

A Newbury Park man was arrested Thursday at his residence after a three month investigation into an alleged scam involving check fraud and forgery, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Authorities began investigating Bijan Sassan Hooshyar, 32, on suspicion that he stole checks from a victim in Camarillo and deposited those checks into his own bank account. Hooshyar is also a suspect in other similar cases in Ventura County, the sheriff’s office said.

Hooshyar was taken into custody at his home in Newbury Park when officers with the Camarillo Investigations Bureau served a search warrant and discovered multiple unregistered assault rifles, AR-15 type manufacturing tools and equipment, over a thousand rounds of ammunition, AR-15 rifle style parts and accessories, several high capacity rifle and handgun magazines, a credit card scanning and recoding device, several hundred dollars in counterfeit money, and tools commonly used to burglarize vehicles.

Hooshyar was arrested and booked on suspicion of multiple charges including:

Forgery

Passing forged checks

Manufacturing assault weapons

Possession of assault weapons

Possession of high capacity magazines

Possession of stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a credit card scanning or recoding device

Hooshyar is held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a crime involving Hooshyar or has information they wish to share with law enforcement is encouraged to call Camarillo Detectives at 805-388-5115.