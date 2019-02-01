Authorities on Search for Family of Phelan Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend

Authorities are searching for the family of a Phelan man who was stabbed to death by his girlfriend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Michael Martin, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene after sheriff’s deputies responded to a location in the 11500 block of Eaby Road about 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, the department said.

Upon further investigation, Martin’s girlfriend Yvonne Cassady was arrested on suspicion of killing him, sheriff’s officials said. She is being held without bail.

Cassady, 56, is expected to be arraigned in Victorville Superior Court on Feb. 4, officials said.

While coroner’s officials have identified Martin as the victim, they have been unable to located his next of kin.

No other details about the killing have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Martin’s family is asked to contact the authorities at 909-387-2978.

Anyone with other information about the case can reach Detective Josh Guerry at 909-387-3589 while anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting WeTip at 800-782-7463 or http://www.wetip.com.