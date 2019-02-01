Bay Area Chef Apologizes After ‘MAGA’ Hat Ban, Says Restaurant’s Policy Is to Serve All

A San Francisco Bay Area restaurant owner who was criticized after saying he would refuse service to anyone wearing a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap has reversed course and says his restaurant will continue serving everyone.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo. He says in a statement Friday on Medium that the restaurant will continue serving all customers “regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, gender orientation, disability, or political opinion.”

Lopez-Alt apologized to his staff and business partners for not considering them before he tweeted Sunday: “If you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served.”

He said Friday that was his personal perspective and not the restaurant’s policy.