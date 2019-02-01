Black History Month: Do You Know? Val Verde, The Black Palm Springs?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Val Verde to begin a series of Black History Month reports entitled “DO YOU KNOW?...” The series begins with the story of VAL VERDE, KNOWN AS “THE BLACK PALM SPRINGS.” The community was popular during the early 1900’s as a place where African Americans could enjoy the same kind of recreation without having to contend with segregation laws of the “Jim Crow” era.

In Gayle’s report, we meet some of the current and former residents of Val Verde and learn how their experiences in the rural town changed their lives.

Although the community has grown and changed, the traditions continue. The town is preparing for the upcoming 11th Annual Val Verde African American Heritage Celebration, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. Event organizers promise entertainment, food, and fellowship.

For more information, contact Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington Road, Val Verde, CA., 91384, 661-257-4014.

Also, the Val Verde community is preparing for its’ traditional “After Father’s Day Picnic”, honoring Father’s from all walks of life. It’s a Pot Luck Picnic, where the public is invited to bring its favorite dish! There’s entertainment, a drum circle, activities for the kids, and prizes.

For more information or to help sponsor the event, contact: Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington Road, Val Verde, CA., 91384, 661-257-4014.