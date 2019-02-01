California Cooking Podcast: A Game-Winning Stew with Camille Kostek

Jessica is in the kitchen with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, TV host, and former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek. 2019 is off to a great start for Camille; she was recently named this year’s first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and rookie, and her boyfriend, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, is Super Bowl bound.

Jessica and Camille whip up a hearty vegetable stew (one of Gronk’s favorites) while chatting about her modeling career, football, and her relationship. Camille also opens up about being an advocate for women when it comes to body image, and shares some of her favorite things she and Ron Gronkowski do to have fun in their free time.

