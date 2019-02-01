× Cory Booker Among 10 Democrats Seeking Presidency in 2020

The 2020 Democratic field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.

Here’s a look at the Democrats who have thrown their hats into the ring. We’re going to keep updating this list through the campaign season as candidates announce their intentions or drop their bids.

Officially running

• Sen. Cory Booker, 49, of New Jersey

• Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, 44, of Texas

• Former Rep. John Delaney, 55, of Maryland

• Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 37, of Hawaii

• Sen. Kamala Harris, 54, of California

• Spiritual author Marianne Williamson, 66, of Texas

• Businessman Andrew Yang, 44, of New York

Announced exploratory committees

• South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37, of Indiana

• Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, 52, of New York

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 69, of Massachusetts

Dropped out

• Former congressional candidate Richard Ojeda, 48, of West Virginia (dropped out January 25, 2019)