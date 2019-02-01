× Dozens of CHP Officers at East L.A. Area Office Suspected of Faking Overtime, Temporarily Relieved of Duty

Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers are being temporarily relieved of duty amid an investigation into whether they fraudulently received hundreds of hours of overtime pay while working out of the East Los Angeles station, officials said Friday.

The probe found evidence that some officers exaggerated the number of hours they worked in protection details for Caltrans workers doing freeway maintenance. CHP officers can earn lucrative overtime for this type of work. The job typically involves sitting in a cruiser at each end of a construction zone to ensure motorists don’t get too close to the workers.

The CHP has begun sharing its findings with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which will determine whether criminal fraud charges will be filed.

Chief Mark Garrett, who oversees the CHP Southern Division, said a review of overtime processes last March uncovered irregularities, including some officers taking overtime for hours they did not work.

