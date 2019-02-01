× First in Series of Winter Storms Brings Chaos to SoCal, But Worst Is Yet to Come

Lighting struck a passenger plane that had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport, forcing an emergency landing, and the nearby Chevron refinery, causing a power outage. Heavy rain sent mud gushing onto Pacific Coast Highway and in La Tuna Canyon, prompting roadway closures and stranding two city workers.

Despite all the chaos Thursday, when the first of three storms forecast for Southern California pummeled the region with heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning, weather forecasters said the worst is yet to come.

“The second storm is the one where you want to stay home,” said Lisa Phillips of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

That system is expected to move into the region Friday night — an atmospheric river-fueled storm that has the potential to bring gusty southeast winds of up to 60 mph and dump 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday in Los Angeles County. It also may bring snow to higher elevations.

