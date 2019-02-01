× Hawaiian Airlines Flight Returns to LAX 3 Times After Departure Before Being Canceled

More than 200 passengers are being refunded after their flight from Los Angeles to Maui returned to the airport three times following departure before eventually being canceled on Friday, the airline said.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 33, which had been bound for Kahului Airport from Los Angeles International, was eventually grounded due to “separate and unrelated faults with different systems,” Alex Da Silva, an airline spokesperson, said in an email.

Though one of the returns occurred before the plane had actually taken off, the aircraft was in the sky heading to Hawaii before having to turn around the other two times.

“We understand our guests’ disappointment and deeply regret their travel plans were disrupted,” Da Silva wrote.

There were 207 people aboard, who will all be refunded and given a $100 credit for a future trip. The airline was paying for their hotel rooms Friday night, and would give them vouchers for dinner and breakfast, Da Silva said.

The airline did not say when they were expected to reach Hawaii, but said they would be accommodated on other flights.

According to Da Silva, the flight was subjected to stricter regulations because of its long distance.

“These flights have more rigorous safety requirements because of the greater distance between suitable airports. When there is an abnormality on an over-land flight it can, and often does, continue to its destination, however (extended-range) flights operate to a more stringent safety standard.”

I always use @HawaiianAir for inter-island flights, but chose to do domestic with them this time and I realize it was a mistake. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 🌈BLVB✨ (@brenbaldos) February 1, 2019