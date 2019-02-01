Huntington Beach Teacher Pleads No Contest in Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old Boy: DA’s Office

A Huntington Beach teacher pleaded ‘no contest’ Friday to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Andrew Bueno-Potts, 43, of Long Beach, pleaded to one count of sodomy of a person under 18, according to the DA’s office.

The defendant was arrested on Oct. 25, 2018, in connection with four felony sex crimes after the teenager reported Bueno-Potts to police, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The alleged assaults took place at the defendant’s home, where he and the victim lived together between July and August 2017, according to the DA’s office.

Bueno-Potts met and befriended the teenager at a school function at Ocean View High School, where the defendant worked, according to police. The victim was not a student at Ocean View.

Under a negotiated plea agreement, Bueno-Potts is expected to be sentenced to two years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, the DA’s office said.

Bueno-Potts was expected to be sentenced on Feb. 22 at a Long Beach court, according to the DA’s office.