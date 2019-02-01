Jessica’s Super Bowl Snacks: Mexican Sweet Potato Skins, Spicy Buffalo Wing Bites and Spicy California Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes offers these recipes as the perfect appetizers for a Super Bowl party – or any game-day extravaganza. She's got a kind of healthy version of baked potato skins, but with Mexican flavors. Then an easy take on Buffalo wings that's not too messy to eat. And finally, a rice-paper wrap with flavors inspired by a California sushi roll.

This is an online exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 19.

Stuffed sweet potato skins with Mexican flavors:

Ingredients:

mini sweet potatoes

olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

sour cream

1/4 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/4 cup black beans, drained

salt to taste

shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese

chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped, to taste

shredded lettuce

one tomato, chopped

green onion, sliced

Instructions:

Place mini sweet potatoes on cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees for about 40 minutes or until soft enough to easily cut in half. Remove sweet potatoes from the oven, cut them in half and use a spoon to hollow out the sweet potato, reserving the flesh in a bowl. Leave the skin with about a quarter-inch of flesh. Brush the skins with olive oil and return to the oven until crisped, about 10 minutes. Mash the bowl of sweet potato flesh with the spices. Add 1/4 cup of sour cream, the beans, the corn, 3 tablespoons of cheese and salt to taste. Mix well. Fill sweet potato skins with mixture. Top each sweet potato with a sprinkling of the grated cheese. Return to oven until cheese melts. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, make the sauce: Mix about a 1/4 cup of sour cream with a spoonful of chopped chipotles.

To serve:

Place shredded lettuce on a platter to create a bed of lettuce. Place the baked sweet potato skins on bed of lettuce. Top each potato with a bit of chopped tomatoes, a dollop of sauce and chopped green onions.

Spicy Buffalo wing bites

Ingredients:

chicken tenders, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup Frank's RedHot sauce

one stick of butter

blue cheese, broken into large chunks

celery sticks

festive toothpicks

To assemble:

Warm the hot sauce and butter together in a medium saucepan until the butter melts. Stir together. Drop the chicken pieces into the saucepan and stir to coat. Cut the celery into 1-inch pieces, removing one edge so the celery is flat and won't roll on a plate. Using a toothpick, skewer a piece of coated chicken, then a chunk of blue cheese and finally a piece of celery at the bottom. Serve on a platter with ranch dressing.

Jessica’s spicy California roll

Ingredients:

spring roll rice paper wrappers, aka spring roll skins

8 oz. lump crab meat

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sriracha

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

avocados, in long slices

cucumber, slices into spears

shredded carrots

sesame seeds

extra mayonnaise and sriracha, mixed to taste for a dipping sauce

Instructions: