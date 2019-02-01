× Killer of Gas Station Clerk, Weed Dispensary Owner in L.A. County Sentenced Gets 2 Life in Prison Sentences

A man convicted of killing a clerk at a gas station in Los Feliz and the owner of a Mar Vista medical marijuana dispensary was sentenced Friday to two life terms without the possibility of parole.

Kayshon Lamont Moody, 27, was sentenced by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis B. Rappe, according to the district attorney’s office.

Moody fatally shot M.D. Mizu Rahman, 34, while he robbed a Chevron gas station on Jan. 17, 2017, authorities said.

The next day, police said, Moody shot and killed 50-year-old Ovik Oganesyan, 50, in a robbery at a medical marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista. Oganesyan owned the business.

