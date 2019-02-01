× L.A. City Attorney Won’t File Charges Against Michael Avenatti Over Domestic Violence Allegation

Michael Avenatti, the Southern California attorney who has repeatedly sparred with Donald Trump over the president’s alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, will not face criminal charges in connection with a 2018 domestic violence allegation lobbed by his then-girlfriend, officials said Friday.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said the matter has been referred for a hearing, but criminal charges have not been filed.

“This matter has been set for city attorney hearings in which both the victim and the suspect will have an opportunity to be heard on different days. The victim will be advised of services available to her,” the office said in a statement. “The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations.”

Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence on Nov. 14, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

