LAPD Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package at Sunset and Vine

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package reported at Sunset and Vine.

The package was called in around 1:10 p.m. Friday outside the Chase Bank. Part of Sunset Boulevard was shut down as investigators work the scene.

LAPD deployed a robot to investigate the package.

No further details were immediately available.

