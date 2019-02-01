× LAPD Security Officer Arrested in Murder of Wife, Son in Valley Glen: Police

A man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of his wife and 13-year-old son in Valley Glen, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victims, Natali Glukhovskiy, 39, and Alex Glukhovskiy, 13, were found dead in their apartment on Oxnard Boulevard on Dec. 26, 2018.

Viktor Glukhovskiy, a civilian employee at LAPD Security Services Division, was not considered a suspect at the time, detectives said.

The father and husband alerted authorities to the murders at around 11 p.m., saying he found them after arriving home from work, detectives said. He was described as being cooperative during interviews.

No weapons were found at the scene, but the victims showed signs of trauma, police said.

Police did not provide information on how the victims died.

The suspect was being held on a $2,000,000 bail at a Los Angeles jail.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call Robbery Homicide Detectives at 213-486-6875 or 213-486-6906. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.