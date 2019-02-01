× Long Beach Police Clerk Faces 115 Counts of Invasion of Privacy After Allegedly Filming Coworkers in Restroom: Report

A Long Beach Police Department clerk faces 115 misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy after allegedly filming his coworkers as they used the restroom, the Long Beach Post reported.

Sergio Nieto, 28, was arrested in June after a fellow employee reported suspicious activity in the men’s restroom. After an investigation, officials discovered that Neito had allegedly been photographing and recording other workers in the restroom. The Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office filed a case against Nieto on Tuesday, the Post reported.

Nieto, who was suspended from his job as a clerk typist, allegedly filmed 69 different people using a cellphone while he was also in the bathroom, according to the newspaper. Some of the victims include high-ranking officials within the department, and Neito allegedly filmed some people more than once, the newspaper reported, citing the criminal complaint.

Neito, of Downey, had allegedly been surreptitiously filming people since March 21, according to the complaint. It took months to officially charge him because investigators had to comb through footage to match the images with each victim, according to the Post.

Nieto faces up to six months in jail for each charge, the Post reported. He is out on $25,000 bail.

