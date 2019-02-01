× Man in Serious Condition After Falling From 2nd Story Dance Floor at Pomona Nightclub

A man who fell from the second story dance floor of a Pomona nightclub was left in serious condition after landing on the first floor, police said Friday night.

An employee told police the 25-year-old victim “appeared to be intoxicated” when he fell at 340 Nightclub around 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release. He also said the victim was climbing in an area that’s restricted to customers.

The employee and a security guard had found the injured man lying on the floor unconscious, police said. He was then taken to nearby hospital in serious condition.

The front exterior of the building at 340 South Thomas Street has no balconies but it’s unclear if there are balconies or other structures within the club where the victim may have fallen from.

No other details have been released by police.