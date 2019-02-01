National Wear Red Day With Actress and Ambassador for American Heart Association Amber Waller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress Amber Waller joined us live with survivor stories and red fashions for Heart Health Month. The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red to help bring attention to heart disease and inspire others to take charge of their health. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women and Macy’s have teamed up again this year with tips on what you can do to improve your heart health. For more information, you can go to their website.

For more information on the red fashions featured in the segment, you can go to Macy's website.

And once again, CVS MinuteClinic locations nationwide will be offering free heart-health screening every Thursday in February