Filmmaker, health and science journalist and the author of the New York Times best-selling book Genius Foods Max Lugavere joined us live with predicted nutrition trends of 2019 and his insight on all of them. For more info on Max and his book, you can go to his website or follow him on social media.
Nutrition Trends to Watch for in 2019 With Author Max Lugavere
