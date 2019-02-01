O.C. Professor Convicted of Exposing Himself to Multiple Women

A 46-year-old man who taught at a private university in Fullerton was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women on the street in Los Angeles County, prosecutors said.

A jury found Dong Hyun Huh guilty of two counts of indecent exposure after deliberating for less than an hour, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

At the time of his arrest, Huh worked as an anthropology professor at Grace Mission University, which calls itself a “theological institution created for students…who desire to study the Word of God with academic rigor and spiritual sensitivity.”

The incidents he was convicted in both occurred on Sept. 15, 2017.

A 34-year-old woman told investigators Huh was in his Lexus SUV when he called out to her near the corner of Marquardt Avenue and Ashworth Street in Cerritos. He initially told her he was lost and in need of directions, but as the victim walked up to his driver’s side window she saw Huh had his pants down and his genitals fully exposed.

A short time later, Huh exposed himself and masturbated in front of a 19-year-old in Artesia, near the intersection of Gridley Road and Artesia Boulevard, authorities said.

The professor was arrested six months later, in March.

According to the university’s website, Huh began serving as student dean in 2011. The school could not be reached for comment Friday evening on whether he was still employed there, but he is not listed on its faculty page.

Huh is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, when he will face up to one year in local custody and lifetime registration as a sex offender, prosecutors said.