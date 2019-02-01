Officials in Pursuit of Fleeing Driver in Huntington Park Area

Authorities are chasing an SUV through the South Los Angeles area Friday night.

The pursuit began when the driver ran a red light on Gage Avenue, at the intersection with Miramonte Boulevard, at 9:52 p.m., according to Officer Kimball with the California Highway Patrol.

Sky5 was overhead the chase 5 minutes later as the driver swiftly made their way across surface streets in the area, then trying to evade authorities by heading into an alleyway.

Though officials lost track of the vehicle for a time they eventually caught up with it.

