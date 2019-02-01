Police Search for Burglary Suspect in Exclusive Westwood Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police were investigating two incidents in an exclusive Westwood neighborhood Thursday night and are searching for a burglary suspect.

Los Angeles Police Department officials responded to the 500 block of South Mapleton Drive about 9:20 p.m. for a call about a kidnapping in progress.

A man being described as a good Samaritan man saw another man pushing something toward a vehicle, Sgt. Peter Kim told KTLA. As the good Samaritan got closer, he heard a woman's voice saying she needed help, but he didn't see anything because it was dark, Kim said.

The good Samaritan confronted the man, but the man got in the vehicle and drove off. Police did not confirm if there was another person in the vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, police received a hot prowl call down the street from the first incident. There was evidence of a burglary at the second scene. Kim said it is unclear if the two incidents are connected. Police were no longer at the scene early Friday, but a gate at the location of the suspected burglary appeared to be bent.

No further details have been released.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.