Riverside County Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries

Search warrants have been served at 10 inland Southern California marijuana dispensaries allegedly operating without licenses.

The Riverside County district attorney’s cannabis regulation task force moved in Thursday after several months of investigations.

The DA’s office says by late afternoon about 90 pounds of finished cannabis product and a large amount of cannabis edibles had been seized from eight of the locations.

One person was arrested for felony possession of a stolen handgun. Another was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for driving on a suspended license.

The DA’s office says the task force is trying to ensure fair business practices and keep criminal activity out of the legal cannabis industry.

The locations were in Hemet, Thousand Palms, Lake Elsinore, Temecula, Jurupa Valley and Banning.