× Student, 15, Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Gun to High School in Redlands, Showing it to Friend

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a Redlands high school and showing it to a friend.

The incident occurred at Redlands East Valley High School in the 31000 block of East Colton Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The unidentified teen allegedly brought his step-father’s gun and some ammunition to campus in his backpack.

A friend then reported the gun to a school resource officer after he was shown the weapon, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Officials detained the teen and confiscated the gun, along with a magazine and ammunition, according to the news release.

Deputies later searched the teen’s home and found another firearm belonging to the boy’s step-father.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus. He was booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

There is no evidence of an immediate threat to the campus, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.