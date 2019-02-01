Suspect Sought in Van Nuys Neighbor Dispute That Turned Deadly

Authorities are searching for the man who allegedly killed his neighbor in Van Nuys after the two got into a dispute, police said Friday.

Luis Aguilar, 54, was found lying on the ground unconscious inside his living room at a home located in the 7400 block of Woodley Avenue on Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

They had received a call about two men involved in a fight, and in a news release, the department described the altercation as a “neighbor dispute” that turned violent.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness told police the suspect had forcefully entered Aguilar’s home before hitting him multiple times, authorities said. The suspect, who has only been described as a Hispanic male, then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD at Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, police can be reached at 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.