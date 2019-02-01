Tow Truck Ends up on Top of Car in Deadly Collision on 10 Freeway in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating what caused a fatal collision between a tow truck and a car on the westbound 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

An injury traffic collision was reported about 1:15 a.m. on the San Pedro Street offramp, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kris Ulibarri said.

Arriving officers found a tow truck on top of a Honda, Ulibarri said.

The wrecked vehicles were blocking the offramp, which had to be closed for the investigation.

“It’s pretty difficult. I’ve never seen a tow truck on top of another car,” Ulibarri said.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver of the Honda dead at the scene.

No passengers were found inside the vehicle.

It was unclear if the tow truck driver suffered any injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.