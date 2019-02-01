Turkey Breaks Into Sacramento County Home, Sets Off Burglary Alarm

Elk Grove police discovered an unlikely suspect when they were called about a tripped burglar alarm Thursday and discovered a shattered window on the top floor of a home.

Officers walked around the house, assessing the scene, and peered inside a sliding glass door. There they saw the perpetrator, lounging without a care, said Officer Jason Jimenez, a spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department.

The cat burglar turned out to be a bird — specifically a turkey — which police say flew through the closed second-floor window and then made its way downstairs.

Jimenez said officers were unable to question the bird about the break-in.

