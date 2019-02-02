15 Alleged ‘Johns’ Arrested During Van Nuys Prostitution Sting

Police arrested 15 men on suspicion of soliciting prostitution during an undercover sting along Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys on Friday night, authorities said.

About 30 vice unit officers took part in the bust, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“Female undercover officers posting as prostitutes walked along Sepulveda Boulevard in areas where prostitution is known to occur, and in locations that have received numerous citizen complaints for prostitution,” according to the statement.

Those convicted of soliciting prostitution face up to six months in county jail and fines of up to $1,000.

The LAPD’s Van Nuys Vice Unit made 232 prostitution-related arrests during 2018, officials said.

Anyone wishing to report issues involving prostitution or other vice-related crimes can reach the Van Nuys Vice Unit at 818-374-0065. Tips maya also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.