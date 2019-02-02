Baby Recovered Safe After Being Taken, Along With SUV, in Marina del Rey

Police found a 20-month-old boy safe after he was taken from the parking lot of a Marina del Rey store, along with his mother’s car, on Saturday authorities said.

The auto theft and kidnapping took place about 2:15 p.m. in the 13400 block of Maxella Avenue, just south of Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The mother went inside a store, leaving the toddler inside her vehicle, the lieutenant said. When she returned, the SUV was gone, along with her child.

Officers immediately began canvassing the area for the SUV and child, Capt. Brian Morrison said.

Weather prevented police from searching by helicopter, but officers on the ground soon spotted the SUV abandoned along Lincoln Boulevard, several miles north of where it was stolen from, Morrison said. The child was in the back seat.

“The child is OK. We have paramedics responding just to verify the condition of the child,” the captain said. “We’re working to reunite the parents and the child at this time.”

The auto thief and abductor remained at large.

He was described as a Latino man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, wearing a black jacket, dark pants and boots.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.