Flash Flood Warning Issued for Woolsey Fire Burn Areas

Forecasters on Saturday issued a flash flood warning for Los Angeles and Ventura county areas affected by last year’s Woolsey Fire.

The National Weather Service warning, effective through 1 p.m. Saturday, applies to Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Calabasas.

The agency urged residents to avoid walking driving through flood waters and immediately move to higher ground.

Nearly 400,000 people could be affected, according to NWS.

