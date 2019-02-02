Heavy Flooding Prompts Partial Closure of 101 Freeway in Montecito Area

A powerful storm on Saturday caused heavy flooding in Santa Barbara County, prompting officials to shut down a portion of the 101 Freeway in the Montecito area.

Around 9:45 a.m., the California Highway Patrol tweeted that the northbound and southbound 101 has been closed from State Route 150 to Milpas Street.

“Many motorists have been stuck driving in flooded streets,” Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Mike Eliason said. “If you see a flooded roadway, please do not drive through.

Eliason also tweeted images of a pine tree believed to be 100 years old that had fallen into a home. He said the resident was not injured.

Firefighters have been responding to a number of trees that have come down throughout the county.

Last year, mudslides in Montecito killed 23 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

In Ventura County, near Pyramid Lake, a crash on the northbound 5 Freeway left a volunteer with the search and rescue team dead and several others injured.

Maeve Juarez with Montecito Fire said the debris basins at Romero and Cold Spring canyons spilled around around 9 a.m. and Ashley Road was impassable. In Montecito, there is an active debris flow in the E Valley Road and Oak Grove Road area. pic.twitter.com/8Rzv0hi25a — Santa Barbara Independent (@SBIndyNews) February 2, 2019

#CAwx– A heavy downpour brought street flooding throughout the area, much like this on on Mission Street in Santa Barbara. Many motorists have been stuck driving in flooded streets. If you see a flooded roadway, please do not drive through. pic.twitter.com/lP2GozDsD4 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 2, 2019

#CAstorm– A large stone pine tree believed to be 100 yrs old came down into this Santa Barbara home during Saturday’s powerful winter storm. The resident was not injured. FF’s have been responding to multiple trees that have come down throughout the county. pic.twitter.com/mP70wBU3dn — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 2, 2019