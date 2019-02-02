× Immigrant Rights Attorneys, Journalists Denied Entry Into Mexico

Two U.S. immigrant rights attorneys and two journalists who have worked closely with members of a migrant caravan in Tijuana said they had been denied entry into Mexico in recent days after their passports were flagged with alerts by an unknown government.

Their stories are nearly identical: All four report being detained by Mexican immigration authorities while trying to enter the country, and eventually being turned back because the authorities said their passports had been flagged.

It is unclear which government or governments, if any, might have issued the alerts.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment Friday, and the Homeland Security Department and Customs and Border Protection did not respond to requests for comment. The Justice Department directed The Times to Mexican officials. Representatives for the Mexican government did not respond to requests for comment.

