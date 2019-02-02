Jessica Shares Her Recipe for Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites, an Easy and Tasty Super Bowl Snack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's recipe for cheeseburger tater tot bites is easy and makes a great Super Bowl party snack out of everyday ingredients.

It should be great for kids too, but Jessica's toddler son Levi was skeptical of the tasty treat. He vowed only to "lick it." So, does Levi like it? Not entirely clear.

Note: This recipe is just a guideline. Jessica’s cooking philosophy is all about having the freedom to adjust a recipe and improvise in the kitchen based on your personal preferences.

Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites

Ingredients:

tater tots

1 pound ground beef

1/4 white onion, diced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup ketchup

3 mini chopped dill pickles

shredded cheddar cheese or any you like

pickle slices

Instructions:

Bake the tater tots:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Put 6 tater tots in each muffin tin cup. Bake for 20 minutes, until tater tots are just softened. Use a shot glass to smash the tater tots in the muffin pan, creating a kind of cup shape out of mashed tots. Put the muffin tin back in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes, until the tater tot cups are crispy.

Cook the ground beef:

Put a couple of tablespoons of olive oil into a medium-size saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook until browned. Add the onion to the pan once the meat is browned. Stir. Add the Worcestershire sauce.

Make the dressing:

Stir together in a bowl, the mayonnaise, sour cream, ketchup and chopped dill pickles. Salt to taste.

To assemble the bites:

Fill the browned tater tot cups with ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese. Put back in the oven just until cheese melts. Pop each bite out of the muffin pan and put onto a serving plate. Top with a dollop of dressing and a few dill pickle slices.

