Go
Search
Watch Now:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Food
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
57°
57°
Low
52°
High
60°
Sun
54°
59°
Mon
52°
59°
Tue
43°
55°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Breaking: Heavy Flooding Prompts Partial Closure of 101 Freeway in Montecito Area
Breaking: Ventura County Search and Rescue Team Member Killed in 5 Freeway Crash; Several Others Injured
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Stormy Saturday Forecast
Posted 10:47 AM, February 2, 2019, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Stormy weather this weekend.
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
‘I Was Defending Myself’: Man Accused of Assaulting Women in Downtown L.A. Says Video Lacks Context
Self-Described ‘Most Hated Hoe in L.A.’ Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison
JetBlue Plane Makes Emergency Landing at LAX After Possible Lightning Strike
South Carolina Mom Allegedly Poured Water on Sleeping Baby as ‘Payback’ for Waking Her up at Night
Latest News
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Stormy Saturday Forecast
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Woolsey Fire Burn Areas
Heavy Flooding Prompts Partial Closure of 101 Freeway in Montecito Area
Ventura County Search and Rescue Team Member Killed in Severe Crash on 5 Freeway; Several Others Injured
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Unsettled Weather Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Windy Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Sunday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Unsettled Weather
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Nation/World
Groundhog Doesn’t See His Shadow, Predicting Early Spring
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Sunday
Local News
Weather
First Storm of 2019 to Hit SoCal Saturday — and It’s Expected to Be a ‘Good Rainmaker’
Weather
Wednesday Forecast: Cold and Windy; Chance of Rain This Weekend
Local News
1 hour ago
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued for Specific Zones Within Holy Fire Burn Area
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.