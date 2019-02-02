Man Struck and Killed by Car in City of Industry

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the City of Industry Saturday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision took place about 9:30 p.m. at Echelon Avenue and Pocono Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said.

Paramedics took the badly injured man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 p.m., the officer said.

Details regarding the circumstances of the collision were not available.

The CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office is handling the investigation.