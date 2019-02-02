Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued for Specific Zones Within Holy Fire Burn Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the rainfall hits the region Saturday, communities across Southern California are taking precautions against flash floods and mudslides.

The system is the biggest of the season so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews spent the week preparing for the weather, bracing for mudslides that could create road hazards or put structures at risk of collapse.

Flash flooding is also a major concern, so authorities warned residents to stay home and limit travel if possible.

Staying home isn't an option for some, however, as authorities also issued mandatory evacuations for communities at risk of debris flows.

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for specific zones in the Holy Fire burn area, including:

Amorose

Alberhill (Pacific Clay)

Glen Eden

Glen Ivy-A

Glen Ivy-B

Grace

Horsethief-A

Laguna-A

Maitri (Quarry)

McVicker-A

Rice

Withrow-A

Residents can check RivCoReady.org/StormReady to see if your community is affected. Residents in these areas are ordered to leave immediately.

An evacuation center is open at Elsinore High School in Wildomar.

Small animals are being accepted at the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue. Residents who need to move large animals should contact Riverside County Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

KTLA's Liberte Chan has the week's weather forecast.