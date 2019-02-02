Methamphetamine and Guns Seized During Chatsworth Raid

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chatsworth man and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, along with a sawed-off shotgun and two other weapons, during a raid on Friday, officials said.

The bust took place about 4:20 p.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Mason Avenue, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

Investigators from the department’s East County Street Narcotics Team learned that Robert Cano, 51, of Chatsworth was involved in drug sales to residents of Ventura County, Malagon said.

They pulled him over while he was driving and searched his car, pursuant to a warrant, the sergeant said. Deputies found methamphetamine that appeared to be packaged for sales.

Detectives then searched Cano’s home on Mason Avenue, where they found more drugs, along with paraphernalia indicative of sales, Malagon said. About 84 grams of the drug, or three ounces, were seized.

A sawed-off shotgun, two revolvers and ammunition were seized, as well. None of the guns were registered to Cano, who is barred from possessing guns or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

Cano was released from custody Saturday pending his initial court date after posting bail, Ventura County booking records show.