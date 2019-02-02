Mudslide Concerns, Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Woolsey Fire Burn Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Malibu residents are on high alert Saturday as the heaviest rainfall of the season moves through the region, triggering flash flood warnings and mudslide concerns.

KTLA's Lauren Lyster was in the Malibu Park area on Rainsford Place between Busch Drive and Bonsall Drive, which was shut down as rushing waters made the road impassible, and continued to rise throughout the morning.

Much of Malibu and other areas within the Woolsey Fire burn area are on alert for mudslides and debris flows, as well as a flash flooding warning in effect for Malibu until 1 p.m.

Coastal communities are warned of strong winds and high surf, and are reminded to stay out of ocean water near storm drains and creeks running into the ocean for at least 72 hours after the storm due to contaminants.