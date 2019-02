Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes got a behind the scene look at the New England-inspired cuisine of Connie and Ted's in West Hollywood, the seafood-forward restaurant from acclaimed Chef Michael Cimarusti. This segment aired on the KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 19.

Connie and Ted's

Address: 8171 Santa Monica Blvd

Phone: (323) 848-2722

Website: http://www.connieandteds.com/