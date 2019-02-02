Police Say Man in LAPD Shirt Who Chanted ‘White Power’ at Black Lives Matter Protest Isn’t an Officer

A man caught on video wearing an LAPD shirt and chanting “white power” during a Black Lives Matter protest is not a police officer, officials said Friday.

The video, taken Thursday morning outside a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Hollywood, was brought to officers’ attention, and police tried contacting the man at the scene, but he fled on foot, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

A spokesman with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said officials determined Friday that the man was not affiliated with the Police Department.

“The behavior in that video is deplorable, and it has absolutely no place in our city,” said Alex Comisar, the mayor’s press secretary.

The apparel worn by the individual, specifically the T-shirt with LAPD insignia, is not Department issued and is accessible to the public. We will be working with our Entertainment Trademark Unit to ensure violations of our trademark on apparel are addressed. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2019

