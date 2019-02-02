Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, February 2nd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy FIRST SATURDAY OF FEBRUARY 2019! Yes! It's a rainy day, but there are PLENTY OF INDOOR ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS to explore and enjoy! ( And, get this! Some of the events are FREE!!!)

Take a look! :-)

Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019

Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Farmer’s Market & Information Fair

NHS Center for Sustainable Communities

1051 West Rosecrans Avenue

Compton

424 296 3521

http://www.nhslacounty.org

The Amazing Story of the P-47 Thunderbolt “Dottie Mae”

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

http://www.planesoffame.org

PhotoLA

Barker Hangar

Santa Monica

http://www.photola.com

Black History Month: Do You Know? FREE Screenings “Black Panther” AMC Theaters

Now Thru Thursday, February 7th

Various Locations Around The Country

http://www.weticketit.com/blackpanther

The Annual Museums Free For All Day

Various Locations

http://www.socalmuseums.org/free-for-all

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

California African American Museum

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

The Last Day of the “Taste of Alhambra”

Downtown Alhambra

Main Street

http://www.tasteofalhambraw.com

Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar

Delicious at the Dunbar

Dunbar Hotel – Village

Javier Vergara Jazz Trio @ 6pm

4225 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

323 918 2087

deliciousatthedunbar.com

Circus Vargas

877 GOTFUN-1

http://www.circusvargas.com

African American History Is All Around Us @ 1pm

The Museum of African American Art

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.maaala.org

Japanese Food Expo @ 1pm

Hilton Hotel

555 Universal Hollywood Drive

Universal City

http://www.japanfoodculture.org/japanesefoodexpo2019

Santa Monica Place Lunar New Year Celebration @ 2pm

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place, Level 2 #236

Santa Monica

http://www.santamonicaplace.com

Free Admission!

Celebrate Lunar New Year

2pm to 5pm

The Original Farmers Market

6333 W 3rd Street

Los Angeles

http://www.farmersmarketla.com

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

