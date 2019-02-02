Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, February 2nd, 2019

Happy FIRST SATURDAY OF FEBRUARY 2019! Yes! It's a rainy day, but there are PLENTY OF INDOOR ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS to explore and enjoy! ( And, get this! Some of the events are FREE!!!)
Take a look! :-)
SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"
Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019
Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019
Closing Sunday, February 10th, 2019
The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Farmer's Market & Information Fair
Farmer’s Market & Information Fair
NHS Center for Sustainable Communities
1051 West Rosecrans Avenue
Compton
424 296 3521
http://www.nhslacounty.org
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
The Amazing Story of the P-47 Thunderbolt “Dottie Mae”
Planes of Fame Air Museum
14998 Cal Aero Drive
Chino
909 597 3722
http://www.planesoffame.org
PhotoLA
PhotoLA
Barker Hangar
Santa Monica
http://www.photola.com
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Black History Month: Do You Know? FREE Screenings “Black Panther” AMC Theaters
Now Thru Thursday, February 7th
Various Locations Around The Country
http://www.weticketit.com/blackpanther
The Annual Museums Free For All Day
The Annual Museums Free For All Day
Various Locations
http://www.socalmuseums.org/free-for-all
Free!
Free!
Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963
California African American Museum
600 State Drive, Exposition Park
Los Angeles
caamuseum.org
The Last Day of the "Taste of Alhambra"
The Last Day of the “Taste of Alhambra”
Downtown Alhambra
Main Street
http://www.tasteofalhambraw.com
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar
Delicious at the Dunbar
Dunbar Hotel – Village
Javier Vergara Jazz Trio @ 6pm
4225 South Central Avenue
Los Angeles
323 918 2087
deliciousatthedunbar.com
Circus Vargas
Circus Vargas
877 GOTFUN-1
http://www.circusvargas.com
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
African American History Is All Around Us @ 1pm
The Museum of African American Art
4005 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.maaala.org
Japanese Food Expo @ 1pm
Japanese Food Expo @ 1pm
Hilton Hotel
555 Universal Hollywood Drive
Universal City
http://www.japanfoodculture.org/japanesefoodexpo2019
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Santa Monica Place Lunar New Year Celebration @ 2pm
Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Level 2 #236
Santa Monica
http://www.santamonicaplace.com
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free Admission!
Celebrate Lunar New Year
2pm to 5pm
The Original Farmers Market
6333 W 3rd Street
Los Angeles
http://www.farmersmarketla.com
