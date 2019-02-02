SI Swimsuit Model Camille Kostek Shares Recipe for Her Vegetable Soup – and Dishes on BF Rob Gronkowski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek showed Jessica Holmes how to make her recipe for delicious vegetable soup. It's a dish her boyfriend – Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski – absolutely loves. Camille also dished on her relationship with the NFL superstar.

This recipe is really flexible in terms of the vegetables used, and Camille says she doesn't measure, so amounts are approximate.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 19.

Camille's Vegetable Soup (or Stew)

Ingredients:

4 cloves garlic, peeled

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 to 5 sage leaves

2 teaspoons fine pink Himalayan salt

2 cups sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 cup celery, chopped

6 carrots, peeled and diced

1 cup zucchini, sliced

3 yellow squash, sliced

1 cup green beans, cut in 1-inch piece

one bunch Swiss chard, cleaned and chopped

2 cups cauliflower rice with broccoli

Instructions:

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil and drop in garlic cloves, sea salt, olive oil and sage. Add the sweet potatoes, celery, carrots, zucchini and squash. Simmer over medium heat about 1 hour. Add cauliflower rice, chard and green beans. Cook for one more hour on medium heat.